Kids’ megastars set for some Grand adventures

They’re the mega stars of pre-school TV - and they’re coming to Blackpool later this year.

Peppa Pig will be back at the Grand Theatre on Saturday and Sunday June 23 and 24, in her ninth, live theatre tour.

And the Teletubbies - Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po - will come to the same venue on Saturday and Sunday, October 6 and 7, in their debut stage production.

In Peppa Pig’s Adventure, she’s preparing for a camping trip in to the woods with brother George and her school friends.

A spokesman said: “With lunch-boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and her friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music.

“The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter patter of rain.

“Safe and warm inside their tents the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in.”

And new to the theatre world, there’s the Teletubbies’ show, which had its premiere in Manchester in November.

The show is ‘full of love and laughter as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland’ with the Tubby Phone, Noo-noo and Sun Baby all helping to create ‘a fun, bright and safe world which captures young children’s imaginations and encourages them to explore the world around them.’

Reviewing the Manchester shows, The Gazette said: “At 20 months, my little one was captivated by these larger-than-life versions of her TV pals, although she was a little unsure at first.

“At just 75 minutes long, including interval, the show makes for a perfect first outing to the theatre.”

Call 01253 290190 to book.