Kitchen fire takes hold in Euxton home

A blaze which took hold in a kitchen in an Euxton home was extinguished with the help of three fire engines.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Firefighters wearing breathing masks put out the fire in Greenside last night after they were called at 8pm.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Three fire engines from Chorley and Bamber Bridge were called to a kitchen fire in a house on Greenside, Euxton.

“Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.”