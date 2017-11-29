Kniffiti decorates St Michael and All Angels Church in Croston

A church in Croston was yarnbombed for a special reopening ceremony following a £350,000 restoration project.
St Michael and All Angels Church celebrated ridding its timber frame from Death Watch Beetle with a dedication service led by the Bishop Of Blackburn on Sunday.
Croston’s Knitwits worked in secret for months to yarnbomb the church. Group founder Liz Brown said: “Croston is a close community and its churches lie at its heart. Knitwits wanted to celebrate the reopening in a fun and joyful way.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Chorley Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.