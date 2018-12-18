Lancashire-based green tea skincare firm's deal with Boots

A revolutionary Lancashire skincare company that harnesses the healing power of green tea to reduce scarring has clinched a major deal with Boots the chemists.

The contract with the high street retail giant comes three years after Science of Skin (SOS) was founded by two medics on a mission to help heal the world’s wounds.

The expanding brand is headed up by CEO Emma Blackman, who runs the company from Croston, near Chorley.

International distribution deals are also growing, with SOS products now also being supplied by specialist outlets in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

It’s part of an overall strategy to grow the business and work is under way to bring more retail and international distributors on board in the USA, Europe, Asia, Middle East, and Australia.

It comes three years after SOS was founded by skin biologist Dr Ardeshir Bayat, pictured, and cosmetic surgeon, Douglas McGeorge .

Products will initially be stocked at 28 of Boots stores in Ireland.

Emma said: “We’re delighted to be launching with Boots. It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work by everyone in the team.

“It’s been wonderful to watch the brand grow over the last three years, to see it go from a product fresh out of development to at this point now where we are beginning to build a reputation as a high street name.”

The flagship Solution for Scars cream was formulated by Mr McGeorge and Dr Bayat to help reduce scarring caused by everything from chicken pox and acne to injury, surgery and even burns.

The pair met while working together as plastic surgeons and discovered a mutual passion for scientific investigation to improve wound healing.

The secret behind the expanding brand’s success is an active ingredient derived from green tea, which has been clinically proven to help reduce the redness and thickness of scars.