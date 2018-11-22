Lancashire businesses wanted for Variety's Twenty for Two campaign

The Lancashire branch of children’s charity Variety is once again challenging local businesses to find creative ways to raise money in 2019.

Last running in 2016, Variety is bringing back its Twenty for Two campaign to raise money for disadvantaged and disabled children across the region.

The idea behind the campaign is for Lancashire businesses to select Variety as their charity of the year, and then raise £2,000 over the course of 2019.

It is hoped that twenty businesses will pledge their support, so a staggering total of £40,000 will be raised by the campaign.

Variety, the children’s charity, is a nationwide charity set up to improve the lives of sick, disabled and disadvantaged by providing wheel- chairs, accessible coaches and other specialist equipment.

Its Great Day Out programme allows children the opportunity to create some lifelong memories with day trips across the UK. These services have been changing the lives of children and their families for almost 70 years, and make a tangible difference in creating equal opportunities for all young people.

David Jones, chairman of Lancashire’s Committee for Variety, said: “We really hope some of our great businesses here in Lancashire will support our Twenty for Two campaign. We see first-hand how the work that we do really does change the lives of disadvantaged children, and helps to reduce stress for their families.

“I can’t wait to see some of the fund-raising ideas, from dress down office days to sponsored bungee jumps, there are so many ways to have fun with it.”

The Lancashire branch of Variety has been working with businesses and schools across the county, raising more than £50,000 to help children who need it the most.

If any businesses are interested in taking on Variety’s Twenty for Two challenge, call Amelia Cranstoun on 0161 885 0530.