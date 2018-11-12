Lancashire County Council honours staff and volunteers at Pride Awards 2018

Lancashire County Council employees and volunteers have been recognised at the Pride Awards, which showcase some of the outstanding work being carried out across the organisation.

Staff were asked to nominate people who had made a difference to the lives and communities of the people of Lancashire.

Fosterfields team

Read more: Armed forces charity Dig In North West honoured with Lancashire County Council award



Amongst those who collected awards was Cathy Jenkins, a support worker on the Children Awaiting Adoption Team, who was nominated as an Unsung Hero for Education and Children’s Services. She had worked with the Supporting Carers of Children and Young People Team to develop a book for youngsters explaining the next steps for them during the adoption process.

Team of the Year was Chorley-based Fosterfield Day Centre, which for the past 30 years has been serving older people and those with various needs. They have raised £2,000 towards a potting shed with wheelchair access and funding towards various trips out, including one to Blackpool illuminations.

Read more: Fosterfield Day Centre gets set to celebrate its 30th birthday in style



Volunteer of the year was presented to Jamie Heaton, who is a community support officer and befriender. He provides vital support to a member of his community, who was referred to the volunteer service because he needed extra help.

His nominator said Jamie had changed the man’s life, adding: “He is truly an inspiration and the perfect role model to the people of Lancashire and shows that with commitment and kindness he can change the world for a person.”

Jamie Heaton accepts his award

The other winners were: Unsung Heroes - customer services advisor Daniel Murray, who called 999 when a customer started having breathing difficulties, occupational therapist Sharon Corkish, and Martin Evans, a cleaning operative at Brierfield Neighbourhood Centre, Making a Difference to the Community, St Pauls Primary School teaching assistant Dean Rush; Manager of the Year, Mark Davies, of Bowerham Road Children’s Home, and Employee of the Year, Thomas Garner, who provides business support for the team who search for fostering and residential placements for Children’s Services.

Geoff Driver CBE, leader of the council, said: “As one of the judges, I know just how tough it was choosing the winners from all our fantastic staff, and they should all be very proud.

“I would like to congratulate them for their hard work and going above and beyond to serve the people of Lancashire.”