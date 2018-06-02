Lancashire homes flooded in downpours

Lancashire householders were left without power as localised flooding affected their properties.

Fire crews from Preston and Longridge were called to several addresses in Longridge, near Preston, last night as water poured into their properties.

The Met office warned that heavy rain and thunderstorms were possible in the North West again today.

Frefighters were called to terraced homes in Whittingham Road, George Street and Mary Street West at around 8pm last night as heavy rain swept in across some areas of Lancashire.

They pumped out the water and isolated electricity supplies.

Red Cross volunteers provided hot drinks to householders without power.

Watch commander Mark Woodward of Preston fire station said crews made the electrics safe and the water eventually subsided.

Met Office has again issued a yellow warning of rain.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms could produce flooding in a few areas.

A spokeman said: “Another day with the possibility that thundery weather could cause impacts due to flooding, lightning or possible large hail.

“Many parts will be wet and cloudy but only a few seem likely to see the heaviest downpours.”

North West Motorway Police today urged motorists to be careful driving and be aware of the risk of standing water.