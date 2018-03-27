Lancashire man died after motorway pile-up

A man has been charged over the crash that killed a Lancashire man.

Mark Downham, 48, from Chorley, died after being involved in a multi-vehicle pile up on the M1 over the weekend.

Police were called to the collision on the southbound carriageway of the M1 near junction 27, near Mansfield, at about 5.40am on Saturday.

Mr Downham, a passenger in one of the cars involved, was taken to hospital but died of his injuries yesterday.

Adrian Radu, 27, of Alfreton Road, Nottingham, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving while over the prescribed limit, failing to stop after a collision and driving without insurance.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Nottingham Crown Court on April 24.