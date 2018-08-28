Lancashire members of DanceSyndrome perform at Edinburgh Fringe

These dancers were delighted to be asked back to perform at the Edinburgh Festival after a successful run last year.

When DanceSyndrome took 13 dancers and their support to perform two shows at the popular arts event, they were all thrilled by the response they received and were determined to return.

They wanted to improve on 2017, so a second fund-raising campaign was launched, this time to cover costs of 16 dancers, performing three shows and an outdoor dance activity on Edinburgh’s famous Royal Mile.

Many dancers and volunteers took part in personal challenges to raise money, making the dream to return to Edinburgh a reality. A new show was developed and choreographed by DanceSyndrome’s dancers.

The show, named Lit aDrift, incorporates light into the choreography, which tells the story of one man’s path as he tries to find his place in the world. The lead role was performed by 20 year old David Corr, from Chorley.

DanceSyndrome's David Corr, 20 from Chorley, played the lead role in Lit aDrift at Edinburgh Festival

DanceSyndrome managing director, Dawn Vickers, says: “A performance at such a well respected and well attended event is an amazing achievement for DanceSyndrome. Performance is a vital way for the dancers to communicate key messages about inclusion, teamwork and achievement, as well as challenging audience perceptions about people with learning disabilities.

“This is where DanceSyndrome really triumphed at this year’s festival. The audience response to the show was incredible, with several audience members describing it as the best show they saw at the Fringe.

“We are so proud of the passion, energy and ability displayed by our incredible group of dancers. The trip to Edinburgh was a dream come true for the performers who have overcome many personal barriers to achieve their potential.

“The feedback from the audience has been amazing and it proves that ability is much more significant than disability. This has been a huge achievement for the dancers who are excited to see what new opportunities are around the next corner.”



DanceSyndrome's dancers dancing in the streets at Edinburgh Fringe

DanceSyndrome Lead Artist and Choreographer Sophie Tickle at Edinburgh Fringe

DanceSyndrome's Anna James (left) and Jodie Turner (right) performing in Lit aDrift at Edinburgh Festival

DanceSyndrome Dance Leader and Trustee Peter Pamphlett leads the crowd in a participation dance activity on the Royal Mile outdoor stage at Edinburgh Fringe