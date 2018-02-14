Lancashire Police land prestigious diversity award

Lancashire Constabulary has been celebrating its hard work surrounding diversity and inclusion after landing a top gong at a recent awards show.

The red rose county police force was named Diversity Champion of the Year at the sixth British Muslim Awards, presented by Al Rayan Bank.

READ MORE: Lancashire's most wanted criminals

East Division Chief Inspector Jameel Murtza and Inspector Abid Khan collected the award on behalf of the entire police force at the award ceremony held at the Bradford Hotel in Bradford on Wednesday, January 31.

The award was presented to the police in part due to their increasingly close engagement with the county’s various communities.

Ch Insp Murtza, pictured, said: “We’re doing a lot of work, not just around applying but also engaging with different communities. It’s a really important part of our business.

“Quite clearly we have had a really good support from the communities.

“We are really pleased and have had some really nice messages from people.”

In landing the award the police fought off competition from 11 other nominees including Lancaster University, Liverpool Football Club, Morrisons, Barclays Bank, Birmingham Council, and Ernst & Young.

Ch Insp Murtza added: “I’ve been in the service for more than 27 years now. Awards aren’t why we do this job but it shows that Lancashire Police is a good outfit to work for, embracing different people.”

The award category aims to help the British Muslim Awards reach out to a wider audience by recognising mainstream organisations who take diversity and inclusion seriously.