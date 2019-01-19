Lancashire's gritter drivers release their own film of winter weather driving advice

As the wintry weather is forecast to continue, Lancashire's gritter drivers have shared their top tips on winter safety.

The team at Lancashire County Council's gritting service have published a short film with tips for drivers in wintery conditions.

Lancashire's gritter lorries were out yesterday ahead of forecasts of snow

Their suggestions include buying salt in advance from a DIY store to clear driveways and thinking ahead about parking so that the road is not blocked for gritting lorries.

After light flurries of snow yesterday and a cold start today, weather forecasters say weather will continue to be chilly, with freezing temperatures overnight and a 20 per cent chance of snow in the county tomorrow.

Around the country snow is causing some problems on higher ground, with the Snake Pass in Derbyshire closed due to the wintery conditions.

In Cumbria snow is also causing problems on a number of routes and the A592 Kirkstone Pass is closed from Kirkstone Inn toward Patterdale after a crash.

Lancashire County Council tweeted: "These tips from Darren, Maroof and Graham who work in our gritting team should help you prepare."