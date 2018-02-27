Lancaster City and Chorley’s Lancashire Trophy semi-final postponed

Lancaster City and Chorley’s Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy semi-final has fallen foul of the wintery weather.

The game was set for Wednesday night at the County Ground in Leyland but it was called off on Tuesday morning with conditions not set to improve ahead of the last four tie.

Lancasters Craig Carney has his penalty saved by Chorley's Sam Ashton in the 2016 final.

The sides will try again on March 28 with a place in the final at Bolton Wanderers’ Macron Stadium up for grabs.

Clitheroe await the winners after their penalty shoot-out victory over Charnock Richard in the other semi-final.

Lancaster and Chorley met in the final back in 2016 with Matt Jansen’s men prevailing 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

The Magpies have won the trophy 17 times.