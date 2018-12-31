Lanky lingo in a gradely podcast

It makes reet gradely listening for those who love all things Lanky.



Now the founders of a new podcast are hoping 2019 will see their hobby take off as more and more folk say “ow do” to The Lancashire Hot Pod.

Dialect performer Sid Calderbank gives listeners a bit of old Lanky.

Owd pals Gav Scott and Mike Collins only launched the broadcasts a couple of months ago from a friend’s recording studio.

The response to their first four has been so encouraging that the boys are buzzing about the new year and already have another 35 ideas on the drawing board.

“We don’t know how far it can go,” said Gav. “Hopefully people are enjoying listening to all sorts of stuff about Lancashire. From the hits we’ve been getting it’s going really well.”

Lancashire dialect expert Sid Calderbank (inset), from Euxton near Chorley, was the star of the lads’ latest podcast “The History of Lanky Lingo.”

Sid’s mission is to make sure the old tongue does not disappear and in the podcast he talked about accents and dialects and recited some passages in the way they would have been spoken in 16th century Lancashire.

Gav said: “In my day job I work 12-hour shifts in a factory and I regularly put my headphones on and listen to podcasts to get me through the day.

“I love all sorts of different ones and so I thought it might be a good idea to do one about Lancashire stuff.

"Apparently 2018 was the year of the podcast, so they are obviously getting more and more popular.”