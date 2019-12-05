Letter from the National Lottery: 'Apply for £1,000 for community'

On Saturday, November 23, a special £2m fund opened to help communities across the UK join in with The National Lottery’s 25th birthday celebrations.

Through #CelebrateNationalLottery25, anyone can apply for up to £1,000 to help deliver a great idea that brings people and communities together.

No individual or idea is too small to make a big difference in their community - we’re encouraging everyone to join in.

#CelebrateNational

Lottery25 is open to applications until tomorrow (Friday, December 6).

Whether it’s a wheelchair lift for a dial-a-ride minivan, a set of events at your local library or even a llama visit to a primary school, The National Lottery wants to hear from you.

All you need is a great idea that can make a real difference to your community.

Why are we doing this?

Simple.

The National Lottery’s 25th birthday is an opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary impact it has had on the UK - contributing around £30m to good causes every week.

Nowhere is this impact more apparent than in communities and this is important because we know that being part of a community makes people feel happier and healthier.

Fifty two per cent of people in the North West said there was strong community spirit in their local area and our research shows a real desire to build on this and do even more.

The £2m pot of funding we’re releasing through #CelebrateNationalLottery25 is an opportunity for even more of us to get involved and make a positive difference.

We wish everyone the best of luck with their applications and are excited to hear how readers will use this unique funding to bring their local community together.

Everyone who applies will be going into a lottery – giving everyone a fair chance of receiving a grant.

Visit: www.CelebrateNationalLottery25.com to apply.

Duncan Nicolson

Head of Funding for the North West