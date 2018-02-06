Leyland businesswoman hosts charity event in honour of blogger Laura Black who died of Cystic Fibrosis

The courage and inspiration of a young Lancashire mum is behind a fund-raising drive to raise cash for research into Cystic Fibrosis and to help the homeless.

Mum-of-one Laura Black, from Padiham, died in March last year aged 36 after a long and brave battle against the illness.

Laura shared the story of her fight with Cystic Fibrosis, her battle to live a normal life and her wait for a transplant operation that could have transformed her life, with an inspirational online blog.

Now one of her closest friends, Kim Logan, of Fulwood, who runs ADR Mediation & Training CIC, in Leyland, is putting together a charity dinner under the name of Teardrops4CF to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and the Teardrops organisation which supports homeless people in St Helens.

The charity dinner, on Friday March 16 at Leigh Sports Village, will include a three-course meal, first-class entertainment, a raffle and silent auction, as well as presentations from both charities. It will be hosted by BBC North West Tonight’s chief reporter Dave Guest.

Kim said: “Laura was such a brilliant, inspirational person, much loved and greatly missed.

“She was a great mum, always full of life, smiling and chatty. Her story and life was such an inspiration to so many people that we thought it would be a fitting tribute to put together an event to raise money to help combat the horrible illness she fought so hard against.”

“Laura’s family will be there on the night, and we’re looking forward to an event which celebrates her life and is filled with fun, something Laura had in abundance."

The team at ADR putting together the event is hoping to raise a total of £8,000 which will be divided between the two charities.

Tickets for the event are £49.95 each. A table of ten costs £450 with tables of 12 available for £525.

Sponsorship packages are also available.

Kim is also looking for the Lancashire business community to come together to support the fund-raising efforts.

She added: “We’re looking for businesses to support us, raise money for some really worthwhile causes and join us for a fantastic evening’s entertainment.”

For more information and to book tickets or secure a sponsorship package visit http://www.teardrops4cf.co.uk, email Kim at kim@adrmediation.org.uk or call 07738561952.