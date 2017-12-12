Leyland campaigners raise vital funds for CRY heart screenings

Campaigners who have lost their children to sudden cardiac death have raised almost £750 to fund heart screenings in the region.

Vivienne Christopher, whose daughters Katrina Christopher and Cheryl Christopher-Webber died tragically due to an unexpected heart failure, was delighted when a heart screening she organised at Tesco in Leyland raised £281.55 through donations.

South Ribble Concert Band at Leyland Methodist Church for a charity concert in aid of CRY

The programme, which was delivered by CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), and funded via Trina and Cheryl’s Memorial Fund, saw 189 young adults aged 14 to 35 tested for heart defects.

Vivienne, of Eccleston, said: “I miss my two precious daughters every day and I know they would both be very proud of their beautiful children.

“Katrina, who was a teacher, was 32 when she passed away in her sleep in 2005. She had two daughters.

“Cheryl, who was a nurse, was 37 when she died in her sleep in December 2012. She left a husband and a son.

“I know fund-raising for screenings is something the girls would want us to do as they wouldn’t want any other families to go through the heartbreak we go through. The screenings wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for all the wonderful fund-raisers.

“I am so grateful my employers at Tesco Extra in Leyland, are supporting the charity and will continue to do so once we get more funds for future screenings.

“Doctor Chris Miles and his team at CRY did such amazing work on the day - they were such caring, hard working, professional people.

“I am pleased to say we have raised £281.55 towards Trina and Cheryl’s Memorial Fund which will go towards further screenings.”

Katrina Christopher, who died of sudden cardiac death in 2005

Meanwhile, a festive concert hosted by South Ribble Concert Band at Leyland Methodist Church, raised a further £450 for CRY.

Organiser Ann Coles, whose son, Andrew, died in 1997, aged 21, said: “I want to say thank you to the wonderful South Ribble Concert Band for entertaining us so well. They were brilliant. We raised £450 for CRY which will be spent on providing free screenings for 14-34 year olds in Preston and surrounding area next year. There are far too many sudden cardiac deaths and until the government agrees to help fund mandatory screenings it will continue, so it is down to us families to keep campaigning and fund-raising.”

