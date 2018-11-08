Leyland firms organise golf day for Mind

More than 50 businesses come together for a charity golf day in aid of mental health charity Mind.

The day, organised by Leyland firms Stone Create and Evolve Document Solutions, was held at Ashton and Lea Golf Club and attended by football legends Mark Lawrenson and David Moyes.

Shane Friend, managing director at Stone Create, said: “We are over the moon to have raised a total of £1,400 for a charity that means so much to a number of people who attended. It was a fantastic turn out and a day to remember. Luckily we managed to escape the wrath of the hurricane too.

“We are looking to make this golf day an annual event, to bring local businesses together and to raise money for their chosen charities.”

Before the day had started, £800 had already been raised, with an extra £600 being donated during the course of the day.

A total of 17 teams, each with four players took part for 18 holes of golf, with each team given four chances to win some fantastic prizes for ‘nearest to the pin’ and the ‘longest drive.’