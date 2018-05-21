Leyland mum completed Great Manchester Run for Kidneys for Life which supports her son

A mum whose son was born with kidney failure completed the Great Manchester Run to raise funds for research and treatment for the disease.

Amanda Limerick with her son, Jared, and her friends who completed the Great Manchester Run

Mandy Limerick, of Leyland, wanted to take part in the 10k event for Kidneys for Life after her 15-month-old son, Jared Ashcroft, was diagnosed with PUV (posterior urethral valves) which effects the kidneys and bladder at 20 weeks.

The 32-year-old said: “Jared was born at 36 weeks last January and we were told he was already in end stage renal kidney failure.

“He turned one in January and has already been through more than many would in a life time. At nine months, Jared was ready for dialysis as his kidneys could no longer get rid of the waste products in his body.

“Jared is now on peritoneal dialysis six nights a week while he sleeps for 10 hours each night.

“He is fed through a tube in his tummy to ensure he has the right nutrition and that all his medication is digested. He is on many daily medications and he needs injections every week.

“Jared recently had a loop urethrostomy which diverts the urine from the bladder to the surface in to stomas, this is to help eliminate urinary tract infections.

“We have so many appointments at Manchester Children’s Hospital with the renal team for blood tests and general check ups as well as being a regular inpatient.

“For me and my family a kidney transplant can’t come fast enough. Until then we want to raise as much money and awareness of kidney disease as we can.”

Mandy was joined by friends Rachel Cartwright, Emily Lowther, Rachel Boothby, Kate Hurst, Leanne Bebbington and Weisy Chan. Emily, who lives in Northampton, took on her own fund-raising challenges by running the distance between her house in Northampton to Amanda’s home in Leyland.

Mandy added: “These girls have not only been my support network but have been my saving grace. We were also joined by two of Emily’s friends from Northampton to do the Manchester run.

“My eldest son Jensen and partner David Ashcroft have given me lots of motivation and encouragement as there were times I felt too down to train, to see anyone, or to leave Jared in hospital while I went for a run, but I did it.”

To make a donation, visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamjared