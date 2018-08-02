Leyland Trucks staff tackle Born Survivor for Rainbow House in Mawdesley

A group of employees completed a rigorous military-style assault course to raise funds for children with life limiting conditions.

A team from Leyland Trucks took part in Born Survivor, which features more than 30 obstacles and gallons of mud to test physical and mental ability to the limit.

They raised £2,000 through Peter Lathom’s Charity for rebound (trampoline) therapy at conductive education centre Rainbow House, in Mawdesley.

Shane Christie, of Leyland Trucks, said: “Rainbow House is an incredible place which really opened my eyes to see in reality and understand the mind-blowing work the team carry out daily to make the ‘impossible’ actually possible.

“The difference between the impossible and possible lies in a person’s determination and Rainbow House really do provide the children and young people with determination.”

Ben Blackman, CEO of Rainbow House, said: “We were delighted to receive such fantastic donations and our thanks go to all the group who participated in such a tough challenge with Leyland Trucks and also to Peter Lathom’s Charity.

“Rebound Therapy has the potential to make a real difference to so many of the children we support and is part of our plan to become a centre of excellence. The generosity of other organisations meant we were able to purchase a rebound therapy trampoline and this donation means our staff who are trained in Rebound Therapy will be able to begin delivering the service.”