Leyland Trucks staff tackle Born Survivor for Rainbow House in Mawdesley

Matt Kersey and Shane Christie, of Leyland Trucks, with Rainbow House staff Zara Rimmer, Scarlett Price, Rachel Holland, and Emma Parish, community fund-raiser
A group of employees completed a rigorous military-style assault course to raise funds for children with life limiting conditions.

 A team from Leyland Trucks took part in Born Survivor, which features more than 30 obstacles and gallons of mud to test physical and mental ability to the limit.

They raised £2,000 through Peter Lathom’s Charity for rebound (trampoline) therapy at conductive education centre Rainbow House, in Mawdesley.

Shane Christie, of Leyland Trucks, said: “Rainbow House is an incredible place which really opened my eyes to see in reality and understand the mind-blowing work the team carry out daily to make the ‘impossible’ actually possible.

“The difference between the impossible and possible lies in a person’s determination and Rainbow House really do provide the children and young people with determination.”

Ben Blackman, CEO of Rainbow House, said: “We were delighted to receive such fantastic donations and our thanks go to all the group who participated in such a tough challenge with Leyland Trucks and also to Peter Lathom’s Charity.

“Rebound Therapy has the potential to make a real difference to so many of the children we support and is part of our plan to become a centre of excellence. The generosity of other organisations meant we were able to purchase a rebound therapy trampoline and this donation means our staff who are trained in Rebound Therapy will be able to begin delivering the service.”