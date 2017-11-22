Lights of Love event for Derian House

Blackburn Cathedral will open its doors for a very special service of celebration for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

The hospice is inviting friends, families and members of the community to join them in returning to the cathedral to be part of its Lights of Love event on Friday December 1, at 7.30pm.

The service will feature Christmas music, carols and readings, with the choir of St Elisabeth’s Parish Church, Reddish, and special guests from the world of radio and television, including John Gilmore from BBC Radio Lancashire and actor John Ellis Fox,

Susie Poppitt, head of fund-raising for Derian House, in Chorley, said: “We would like to invite everyone to come along to the cathedral to light their own Light of Love candle, join in singing a selection of well known carols, and be part of this really vibrant and traditional start to the Christmas season.

“With invited guests including The Deputy Mayor and Mayoress of Blackburn, Coun Pat McFail and Lucie Higham, John Gilmore and former Miss England, Lizzie Grant, this promises to be an evening with something for everyone.

“We’re delighted that this year’s event is being sponsored by wealth managers, Brewin Dolphin.

“Their support will go a long way in ensuring we raise maximum income from this wonderful event to continue support children and young people throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria.

“There is no admission charge for the Lights of Love event, which last year attracted more than 700 people, and we hope as many people as possible will come along on the night and help us celebrate our Lights of Love season with a spectacular evening which will really reflect the special atmosphere of Christmas.”

For free tickets and information call the fund-raising team on 01257 271271.



For last year's event click here /a-loving-show-for-derian-house-1-8296010