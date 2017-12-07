Lodge Artists in Chorley celebrate their work

Members of Lodge Artists celebrated their work during an awards evening.

The group gathered at The Farmhouse Gallery, in Astley Park, Chorley, for the event.

Rosie Rimmer at the Lodge Artists Annual Exhibition

Overall winner was Rosie Rimmer, who was presented the Ray Landless Trophy by Chorley Mayor, Mark Perks, for her landscape painting of Rivington Pike.

He said: “I was extremely impressed with the fine display of work and was pleased that it was being staged in the Farmhouse Gallery as it adds to the fantastic attractions we now have in Astley Park, encouraging locals and visitors to come and spend time in the town.”

Six highly commended awards were given to: Janet Cardwell for Summer Dawn, mixed media collage; Kevin Fowler for The Space Between, acrylic; George Horsfield for Farmer in the Dell, oil; Anne Sandwell for Delphiniums watercolour; Stephen Sidebotham for Kingfisher, laquered acrylic and Jackie Williams for Whins Bridge acrylic.

The Ron Hobson Wildlife Trophy was won by Sue Barnes for her acrylic painting Sunny Supper and the John Buckles Memorial Trophy for best pastel went to Val Jones for her Trees at Sunset.

Jackie Williams at the Lodge Artists Annual Exhibition

The exhibition is open until Saturday December 23 and on December 30 and 31. Open from noon until 3.30pm.

George Horsfield at the Lodge Artists Annual Exhibition

Anne Sandwell at the Lodge Artists Annual Exhibition

Steve Sidebottom at the Lodge Artists Annual Exhibition

Kevin Fowler at the Lodge Artists Annual Exhibition

Janet Cardwell at the Lodge Artists Annual Exhibition