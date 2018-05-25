Lost racing pigeon flies 250 miles to land at Stocks Hall Care Home, in Mawdesley

Stocks Hall Care Home, in Mawdesley, has reunited a lost racing pigeon with its owners, after finding out it was released over 250 miles away in Portsmouth.

Using the number on the birds leg ring, the discovery was logged on the Royal Pigeon Racing Association website.

Faye Cooper, home manager at Stocks Hall Care Home, in Mawdesley, with a pigeon which had flown from Portsmouth

Home Manager, Faye Cooper said: "One of our nurses took the exhausted pigeon home to care for it and we were contacted by the owners, who live in Stoke on Trent, and informed that the pigeon had been released from Portsmouth, over 250 miles away.”

A special pigeon courier has now taken the lost bird back home.