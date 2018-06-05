Lostock Hall family get ready for St Catherine's Hospice's Moonlight and Memories Walk

A family is preparing to stride out in a poignant night time trek in support of a hospice close to their hearts.

Catherine Wilcock and her family, of Lostock Hall, will remember her dad John Taylor during the St Catherine’s Hospice Moonlight and Memories Walk on Saturday, June 30.

She said: “We’ve been thinking about taking part in the walk since my dad was cared for at St Catherine’s in 2014, and now really feels like the right time for us as a family. The hospice is very special to us. My dad was so well cared for, we just want to do our bit for the charity.”

John, 68, was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in March 2014, and was admitted to the hospice’s inpatient unit in September that year.

Catherine added: “The staff are so lovely and not only looked after Dad, but really helped and supported us as well.

“He was in the hospice for two weeks, and I was just so glad that he was finally comfortable and more relaxed.

“We’ve been back for Yellow Day in the summer, and we often walk through St Catherine’s Park and visit The Mill cafe. Now we’re looking forward to taking on the Moonlight and Memories Walk. We’re excited about the challenge and have started training.”

Joining Catherine for the 10-mile walk through Lostock Hall, Preston, Bamber Bridge and Penwortham will be her fiance Pete Kelly, daughter Nicole, 19, and son Ben, 14.

The walk sets off and finishes in the hospice grounds in Lostock Lane, where there will be music, singing, a warm-up, accessory stalls and a special wall where people can post tributes to the people they are walking in memory of.

Last year, more than 1,100 men, women and children took on the 10-mile and four-mile sponsored walks in memory of loved ones.

Norman Cutler, fund-raiser at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “Last year we welcomed the most walkers we’ve seen since we opened the event up to all the family in 2012, and we’d be thrilled to see even more people show their support for our biggest annual fund-raiser this June.

“The atmosphere on the night is incredible; it’s a very meaningful and poignant occasion, but is also full of fun and camaraderie. And with a 10-mile and four-mile option, which we received great feedback about last year, it means that supporters of all ages can join in for this worthwhile cause.

“Thank you to the hundreds of walkers who have already signed up; your support means we can continue providing our specialist palliative and end-of-life care to local people affected by life-shortening illnesses here at the hospice, in the community, and in their own homes.”

Registration is £15 for adults and £10 for under 18s, for either route. Sign up at http://www.stcatherines.co.uk or call the hospice on 01772 629171.

