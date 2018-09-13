Lowther Pavilion to stage award-winning hit musical

The award-winning Christie Musical Theatre Company return to Lowther Pavilion with their interpretation of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier award-winning hit musical.

In the Heights centres on a variety of characters living in the neighbourhood of Washington Heights.

At the centre of the show is Usnavi, a bodega owner who looks after his aging Cuban grandmother next door; pines for the gorgeous Vanessa working in the neighbouring beauty salon and dreams of winning the lottery and escaping to the shores of his native Dominican Republic.

Runs until Saturday.

Call (01253) 794221.

In The Heights

Lowther Pavilion