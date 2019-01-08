M58 reopens after horror crash

The M58 has now been reopened
Police and highways chiefs have thanked motorists for their patience as they reopened the M58 after today's horror crash.

The collision, which happened between junctions 3 and 4 Westbound, involved an HGV, a minibus and a number of other vehicles.

A woman and a 14 year old boy, suffered injuries which proved fatal.

The driver of the HGV, a 31 year old man from Chorley, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Lancashire Police tweeted at around 5.30pm: "The M58 motorway has now fully reopened in both directions following the earlier closures.

"Many thanks for your continued patience and understanding today."

Highways England tweeted: "Investigation, recovery and collision clear-up work all complete.

"The #M58 is open westbound between #M6 #Orrell and J3 #A570 #Bickerstaffe, eastbound between J3 and J5 #A577 #Crawford.

"Thanks for your patience.

"Please have a safe onwards journey this evening."