M6 delays near Preston after crash

Traffic congestion was building up on the M6 near Preston this afternoon after a second crash.

All lanes were stopped at around 3.45pm after an accident .

Two cars were involved on M6 Northbound from J31A (Longridge) to J32 M55 (Broughton Interchange).

Lanes three and four were closed as traffic officers and highways officials tried to clear the carriageway.

Tailbacks were building up.

Earlier, a three vehicle RTC happened between Junction 32 and 33.

Al lanes on the M6 northbound were blocked for a time.

At 3.15pm North West Motorway Police tweeted that all lanes had now reopened.

Wreckage was cleared to the side of the motorway.

A short time later, the second collision happened further south, causing delays.