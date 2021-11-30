M61 hold-ups near Chorley after vehicle overturns

One lane of the M61 northbound carriageway has been closed after a vehicle overturned this afternoon.

By Brian Ellis
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 5:44 pm

Emergency services shut the slow lane between junction 6 for Horwich and junction 8 for Chorley.

The incident happened at around 3:45 this afternoon and police say it is causing some delays for drivers.

North West Motorway Police and Highways England closed the entire carriageway for a short while and urged motorists caught up in the queues to be patient.

Police and Highways England closed the hard shoulder and lane one.

A spokesperson said: "There is very slow traffic due to a rolled over vehicle.

"Please be patient. We will reopen the carriageway when it is safe to do so."

A short time later lanes two and three were reopened, but residual delays are expected to last until between 6:15 and 6:30pm.