Emergency services shut the slow lane between junction 6 for Horwich and junction 8 for Chorley.

The incident happened at around 3:45 this afternoon and police say it is causing some delays for drivers.

North West Motorway Police and Highways England closed the entire carriageway for a short while and urged motorists caught up in the queues to be patient.

Police and Highways England closed the hard shoulder and lane one.

A spokesperson said: "There is very slow traffic due to a rolled over vehicle.

"Please be patient. We will reopen the carriageway when it is safe to do so."