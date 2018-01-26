Magnum to play Preston’s LiVe venue at Preston Guild Hall

British melodic hard rock group Magnum are to play Preston in March in support of their new album, Lost On The Road To Eternity.

It is the 20th studio album of the group’s 40 years and has been described as “one of Magnum’s most inspired, diverse, exhilarating and alluring albums ever”.

The band are to play Preston’s LiVe venue at Preston Guild Hall on Sunday, March 4.

On the album, guitarist /songwriter Tony Clarkin said: “As I had started to write the songs even before we embarked on our most recent tour, I subsequently had time to let my initial ideas sink in for a few weeks, which helped me realise that I was on the right path.

“That was a good feeling, which inspired me to write more powerful numbers.

“Apart from that, the usual Magnum formula applied: I go to the studio, try out ideas on the guitar or on the keyboards and do my damnedest to write the best Magnum song of all time.”

Call the Guild Hall box office on 01772 804444 or at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk