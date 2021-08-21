Man dies in New Longton road crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident involving Ford Fusion car and an Aprilla moped at the junction of Wham Lane and Sheephill Lane at 8.20am.

The rider of the moped, a 20-year-old man from Chorley, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was unhurt.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The road was closed for several hours for accident investigation.

Sgt Michael Higginson, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has cost a young man his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision itself or who has any information which may assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0444 of August 21.

