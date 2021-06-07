Man found dead on church bench in Chorley town centre

The man, who is understood to have been homeless, was found in the grounds of St George's Church at around 7pm on Saturday (June 5).

Chorley teenagers Leah Bates and Jack Hine, both aged 17, had been walking home along Chapel Street when they noticed the man sat motionless on a bench with his dog beside him.

Leah's mum, Laura Bates, said the pair were concerned and went to check on him, but they sadly found him unresponsive.

A homeless man in his 40s was found dead on a bench in the grounds of St George's Church at around 7pm on Saturday (June 5). Pic: Google

The youngsters called 999 and Jack - who was first-aid trained with the air cadets - prepared a defibrillator and kept the ambulance service informed over the phone.

The pair then stayed with the man and his dog until police and paramedics arrived at the scene.

Lancashire Police took the dog into their care and said arrangements will be made to rehome her.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 7.05pm on Saturday to reports a body had been found in the church grounds on Chapel Street, Chorley.

"We attended and sadly found the body of a man aged in his 40s.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

"There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course."

Laura said: "It’s so sad. I’m heartbroken, he was such a nice chap. I used to buy him food and drinks and food for his dog.

"My daughter is really upset by the whole experience but I am very proud of her and her boyfriend for the way they responded.

"They were so mature and caring and made sure he and his dog were not left alone.

"They stayed with him until the ambulance arrived and made sure he was treated with dignity and respect."

