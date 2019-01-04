Man rescued after falling onto track at Preston Railway Station

A man had to be rescued by emergency services after he fell from a platform at Preston Railway Station.

Trains had to be stopped while firefighters and paramedics worked to get the casualty off the track.

The incident happened around 5.40pm today, with fire crews from both Preston and Penwortham called in along with an aerial ladder platform and a support pump to deal with the rush hour emergency.

The man, who is believed to have suffered arm and leg injuries, was later taken to hospital.

A fire brigade spokesman said: "At 17:38 two fire engines from Preston and Penwortham along with the aerial ladder platform and support pump attended an incident at Preston Railway Station, Fishergate, Preston.

"A man had fallen onto the tracks with a possible broken arm and leg.

"The casualty had not been hit by a train nor suffered any electrocution however the trains had been stopped coming in and out of the platform.

"Crews used a triple extension ladder and longboard and assisted the paramedics in moving the casualty from the track up to the platform where he was then conveyed to hospital."

The man's condition is not known.