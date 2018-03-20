Man suffers serious injuries after hand is trapped in machine

A man's hand became trapped in a machine in a horrifying work accident in Leyland, say fire services.

One fire engine was called out by the ambulance service to a business on the Centurion Way Industrial Park at around 10.20am on Monday, March 19.

Crews arrived to find the man had already been freed from the machine by his colleagues, but his hand was still impaled by drill bits.

Paramedics asked fire crews to follow the ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital to help extract three drill bits from the man's hand.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "A man had his hand impaled on drill bits. He was conscious and breathing on arrival.

"Ambulance crews requested that we followed the ambulance to hospital where we assisted in the removal of the drill bits under the guidance of medical professionals.

"It was a technically difficult incident in which we had to use specialist tools to free the man.

"The man suffered serious injuries to his hand."

Crews spent around two hours at assisting after the incident.

Ambulance and fire services were unable to confirm the name of the business where the incident took place.