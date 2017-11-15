Man suffers smoke inhalation after fire in Leyland

A man suffered smoke inhalation after a grill pan caught fire at a property in Leyland, say firefighters.

Cerws from Leyland and Bamber Bridge attended the fire on Russell Avenue on November 14 at around 7.20pm.

Firefighters arrived to find the occupant had already extinguished the fire.

The man was being checked by the paramedics for smoke inhalation.

Crew Manager Ian Mcgee said: "The occupant of the home had extinguished the fire himself using water.

"As firefighters we obviously wouldn't advise members of the public to put fires out themselves.

"The best advice is always to get out and close the door and call us out.

"Always remember to turn cookers off after you've finished using them and make sure you clean the grill pan after each use."

The cooker was severely damaged by the fire.

Crews were at the scene for approximately 30 minutes.

