Maurice and Dawn Totham celebrate their diamond anniversary

A Chorley couple is celebrating 60 years of marriage.

Maurice and Dawn Anita Totham, who grew up in West Yorkshire, met at a dance hall in Bradford in 1956 and married two years later at Brighouse Parish Church.

Maurice, now 87, worked at English Electric, in Bradford, and he was relocated to the site in Strand Road, in Preston, in 1967.

As a result, they moved to Lancashire and settled in Chorley.

The couple have one son, Anthony.

Maurice says: “It is quite astounding how time flies by. I would not have thought I would have lived and been married for such a long period of time. It has gone really quickly.

“I feel very lucky. Dawn and I get on very well and we have a lovely son who is doing well.

“My son and I both have an interest in cricket and played in the same team for English Electric.”

Maurice and Dawn, 88, will enjoy a family reunion at their son’s house, in Chorley, this weekend.

They also enjoyed a small celebration at Fosterfield Day Centre, in Chorley, where Dawn regularly attends for social activities.

Laura Orrell, day centre officer, says: “Dawn comes to us twice a week and joins in activities. She likes making crafts and music.

“They are such a lovely couple. Maurice really looks after Dawn.

“We wanted to put on a small party for them with a buffet. We had a fun afternoon to celebrate their anniversary.”