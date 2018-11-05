Member of historic Booth family to become chairman of Galloway's Society for the Blind

Simon Booth will continue his family’s 150 legacy with Galloway’s Society for the Blind by becoming its new chairman.



He will officially take over the lead role at the AGM which takes place at Leyland Civic Centre on November 23.

Mr Booth, who is a Director at Booths, has sat on the board of trustees for 36 years and will replace John Ward.

He said: “The Booth family has been associated with Galloway’s for 150 years and I’m very proud to be able to take on the role of chairman.

“I will be in regular contact with all the staff, volunteers and service users and will do my utmost to ensure the charity is well-managed and looking forward to the future. I want to ensure people living with sight loss are getting the best possible service Galloway’s can offer. I believe the charity is making a real difference to local people who are living with sight loss.

“Galloway’s is building on new strengths and I am very pleased to be part of this new phase.”

Stuart Clayton CEO at Galloway’s said: “Simon has been a Galloway’s Trustee for many years and so I am delighted he has taken on the role. I am certain Galloway’s will benefit from his existing knowledge of the charity and his years of leadership. We are extremely grateful to John Ward who has expertly steered Galloway’s over the past 13 years, enabling us to provide help and support to thousands of blind and partially sighted people.”

“Following feedback received from last year’s successful AGM and conference the charity agreed to make the conference an annual event.

“We are delighted that we have secured motivational speaker and self-proclaimed ‘blind adventurer’ Miles Hilton-Barber; one of the most widely sought-after motivational speakers on the world circuit today.

“Despite losing his sight in his early twenties, his quality of life and level of success was radically transformed at the age of 50, not through sight restoration, but through changing his attitude to his blindness.

“Ellie Southwood Chair of RNIB will be speaking about what the future looks like for the largest sight loss organisation in the UK and Seema Kennedy South Ribble MP will speak briefly about her role in championing the voice of local charities.”

The event is free for visually impaired people. To book a place call Galloway’s on 01772 744 148.