Men flee scene after late night crash in Preston

Police are hunting two men who fled after their car smashed into a taxi in Preston in the early hours.

The cab driver suffered minor injuries in the collision and was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital by paramedics.

The incident happened shortly after 3am today in Ribbleton Lane at its junction with Skeffington Road.

A passing fire crew stopped to give assistance.

A spokesman said: "Two vehicles had collided at the traffic lights just before we got there.

"One was a taxi and the other vehicle had crashed into him.

"The two occupants of the car ran off.

"The taxi driver had only slight injuries, but was taken to hospital to be checked out."