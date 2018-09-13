Mental health organisation Stable Lives' 24-hour fund-raising walk throughout Lancashire to help tackle PTSD and mental health trauma

A 24-hour walk raising awareness and money to help people living with PTSD and mental health trauma is being held throughout Lancashire – and you are invited to join the walk.

The event is run by community interest company (CIC) organisation Stable Lives who, under the leadership of Carrie Byrom, assist the likes of former military personnel with mental health trauma that they may be suffering.

Last year's team on Parbold Hill

Carrie, an centre manager at Parbold Equestrian Centre in West Lancashire, said: “We work to bring people together who might have mental health trauma to help rebuild them if they are suffering.

“Funds raised will be used to run courses and respite days for those suffering with the effects of exposure to mental trauma and their families.”

The event is set to start from North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust Broughton HQ in Garstang Road, Broughton, at 3pm on Friday, September 28.

The team will then walk south into Preston and through the boroughs of South Ribble and Chorley back to the equestrian centre in Parbold.

Team members at Parbold Equestrian Centre

“I started this last year after breaking both my arms in an accident,” 36-year-old Carrie explained.

Carrie was badly injured after being thrown from a horse in May 2017, shattering her left wrist and fracturing her right elbow.

Joining Carrie for the start of the walk will also be a number of Wigan Warriors players.

“I’m just trying to raise more awareness,” Carrie added.

To join the team on the walk email Carrie at StableLives@hotmail.com.