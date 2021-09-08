Minibus goes up in flames next to commercial building in Abbey Village

Firefighters from Chorley rushed to the scene in Bolton Road at around 1.20am.

A minibus had caught alight, causing "some fire damage to an adjacent commercial premises," the fire service said.

Crews equipped with two breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters were in attendance for approximately one hour and 45 minutes.

