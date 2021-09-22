Police said they received a report a woman in her 30s had gone missing earlier this month (September).

On September 12, officers searched several large fields close to Town Lane - near the M61 - with support from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter.

During the search a man was spotted on the helicopter's camera waving to police and pointing towards the woman's location.

Patrols were directed to the area and the missing woman was found.

She was taken to a place of safety and treated at hospital.

Officers said they were unable to thank the man for his help and are keen to identify him.

An unknown man helped direct a police helicopter to a missing woman's location near the M61.

Today (September 22), PC Lee Tickle, of Chorley Police, said: "We are keen to find out who the man is and to thank him for his efforts.

"He undoubtedly saved the woman's life by raising the alarm.

"I'm sure the man involved will recall the incident and I would like him to come forward to thank him personally."

The man was wearing a cap, a dark coloured t-shirt and grey shorts.

If you are the man who helped police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0627 of September 12.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.