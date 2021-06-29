Missing Garstang woman, 45, has links to Preston, Lancaster, Fleetwood and Blackpool

Samantha Cooper was last seen at the Co-op in Westfield Road, Catterall, at around 4.55am yesterday (Monday, June 28).

The 45-year-old is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, with long brown hair which was tied back.

Samantha - who has links to Preston Lancaster, Fleetwood and Blackpool - was last seen wearing a black padded coat and black Puma trainers.

Anyone with information about Samantha's whereabouts has been asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0684 of June 28.

For immediate sightings call 999

