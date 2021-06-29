Missing Garstang woman, 45, has links to Preston, Lancaster, Fleetwood and Blackpool
An appeal has been launched to help find a 45-year-old woman who was last seen in Catterall.
Samantha Cooper was last seen at the Co-op in Westfield Road, Catterall, at around 4.55am yesterday (Monday, June 28).
The 45-year-old is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, with long brown hair which was tied back.
Samantha - who has links to Preston Lancaster, Fleetwood and Blackpool - was last seen wearing a black padded coat and black Puma trainers.
Anyone with information about Samantha's whereabouts has been asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0684 of June 28.
For immediate sightings call 999
Read More
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.