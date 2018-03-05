More than 35 firefighters battle blaze in Tarleton

More than 35 firefighters battled a serious blaze in a joiner's workshop in Tarleton, say fire services.

Crews were called out to a private property on Taylors Meanygate just after midday on Sunday, March 4 after a member of the public called for help.

On arrival at the incident, firefighters say they quickly identified there was a risk of the fire spreading to adjacent properties, and called for additional support.

The Aerial Ladder Platform, drone and a central command unit all attended the incident.

Residents around the area were warned to keep their windows and doors shut during the incident.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out to a fire in an outbuilding.

"We initially sent crews from Penwortham and Tarleton who found that a joiner's workshop was well alight and there was a risk of it spreading to the house.

"The teams then asked for extra fire engines to attend and they were largely concerned with relaying water to the incident.

"A hazardous materials team also attended after asbestos was found around the site.

"Police were called in to help with evacuations and road closures.

"Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two main jets to fight the fire.

"Crews began damping down at the incident at around 4pm and remained at the scene until 9pm."

A number of road closures were in place around the area while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Fire services confirmed that nobody was injured, although the workshop was completely destroyed by fire.