Morris dancing in Chorley to support Pudsey

Morris Dancing groups from different towns and villages around the district came together, performing for the public to raise money for Children In Need.

Chorley was alive with the sound of accordions, drums and bells all day as the teams, undoubtedly, added excitement to shoppers’ Saturdays.

Spectators gathered, with everyone from babies to grandmas clapping along and watching as the Morris dancers displayed their talents.

Four teams were invited by Newburgh Morris, who raises funds for Children In Need every year.

The women’s group is based in West Lancashire and was formed in 1991.

Former leader of the group, Rebecca, said: “We started 26 years ago in order to dance at the village fair.

“There was a challenge from some of the men in the village who said ‘Why don’t the women do anything?’

“So, we decided to get together and started dancing.

“We learnt one dance but people wanted to do more so we carried on and have been going ever since.”

The group comprises women of all ages, the youngest being Emma, 20, from Longridge.

She said: “I’ve been in this group for 11 years now.

“I was at a ceilidh when I saw them doing a dance during half time – I just knew I had to get involved.”

Along with Women’s Newburgh Morris, Leyland’s Stone the Crows Morris dancers took to the streets.

The group, who dress in all black, put on a lively performance.