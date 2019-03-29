Mother and daughter from Clayton-le-Woods feature in lifestyle magazine after losing more than seven stone between them through The 1:1 Diet from Cambridge Weight Plan

Julia Lawrence and her daughter Fay felt like mini celebrities as they were invited to enjoy a make-over and photoshoot after losing seven-and-a-half stone between them.

The pair, of Clayton-le-Woods, were handpicked to feature on the front cover of the March edition of Simply You lifestyle magazine after shedding the pounds with The 1:1 Diet from Cambridge Weight Plan.

Fay and Julia Lawrence before they lost weight

Julia’s weight loss journey began last January, when she weighed 16 stone.

The 53-year-old who now weighs 11 stone, and is a size 12/14, says: “I was just putting on weight. I was measuring obese and I thought I had to do something about this, otherwise I would have health problems.

“I had a big holiday booked for my 30th wedding anniversary and I didn’t want to go feeling I couldn’t wear what I wanted to.

“We were going on a cruise and I knew there would be a lot of eating and drinking so I wanted to make sure I was a healthy weight before I left.

“I used the The 1:1 Diet from Cambridge Weight Plan which is a meal replacement plan and focuses on portion control.

“You replace meals with products and gradually re-introduce more food and less products.

“I lost three stone and felt fantastic.

“I carried on losing weight after the holiday and lost a couple more stone. I am now back to the weight I was years ago and I feel more confident in buying clothes and I have a renewed energy.”

When 19-year-old Fay, who weighed 14st 6lb, and was a size 18, returned home after her first year at Keele University, she also wanted to join the diet plan.

Julia adds: “Fay was not happy about the weight she had gained whilst at university, as she was eating and drinking the wrong things. She wanted to get back to the weight she used to be. So she started last May and lost weight over the summer holidays, to reach 11 stone.

“She now weighs 11-and-a-half stone and is a 14.”

Through the diet plan, Julia worked with a consultant, who put the pair forward for its slimmer of the year competition.

Although they did not get selected, they were chosen to be featured in Simply You magazine.

Julia, who has another daughter, aged 24, adds: “The editor of the magazine was looking for a mother and daughter who had lost weight together for its March edition to mark Mother’s Day.

“We went to London for the day, all expenses paid. We had a make-over, I had my hair cut and we had a photoshoot. We had a few outfits to try on and we got to keep them.

“It was fabulous.”

Following her weight loss, Julia has become a consultant for The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan.

Julia, who also works full time in the civil service, adds: “I was so impressed with the diet, I decided to be a consultant myself. I am hoping to help others reach their goals and lose weight.”

