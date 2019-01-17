Motorists in the north west hit by rising insurance costs

New figures reveal that car insurance costs in the region rose sharply in the last three months.

The cost of car insurance in the North West increased by four per cent – equivalent to more than £29 in three months, with motorists in the region now paying £792, on average.

While this increase may seem small, prices appear to be accelerating at a much faster rate compared to three months ago, when the cost of car insurance increased by £5 (one per cent%) in comparison.

However, the current price of insurance in the North West is still £54 (six per cent) cheaper than 12 months ago, despite the increases seen in the last quarter of 2018.

Motorists in Blackburn will be feeling the pinch of these increases in particular, as it is revealed to be the most expensive area in the North West for car insurance. Motorists in the region pay £1,035, following a £67 (seven per cent) increase over the quarter, on average. This is the biggest quarterly increase seen by all areas in the region, and the only area in the North West where motorists pay more than £1,000, on average.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com said: “Car insurance prices are gathering momentum and have increased in the North West for the second quarter running – and this quarter we have seen prices rise at a much faster pace.

“This is the last thing drivers need as they face the post-Christmas pinch and as the UK enters a period of economic uncertainty due to Brexit.”

The figures come from a comprehensive car insurance price index, compiled by Confused.com and powered by Willis Towers Watson.