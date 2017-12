Drivers are being urged to find an alternative route after a three-vehicle crash blocked the M6.

A spokesman for Highways England said two lorries and a car collided at 3.25pm today on the southbound carriageway between junction 26 at Orrell and junction 25 at Marus Bridge.

The vehicles were blocking the road so traffic on the motorway had to be stopped.

There are delays in the area and police have encouraged people to choose another route.