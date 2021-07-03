Mountain rescue team helps with incident in Chorley today

NewsMountain rescue team helps with incident in Chorley todayMembers of Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team assisted with an incident in Chorley today.By Gordon MccullySaturday, 3rd July 2021, 7:49 pmUpdated Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 7:50 pm The mountain rescue team in Chorley todayThe team tweeted that it received a call out at 4.26pm by NW Ambulance "to assist with a patient in the Chorley area".No other details regarding the circumstances of the rescue or the condition of the patient are known as yet.Chorley