MP’s daughter was found dead at home

The daughter of Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle was found dead at her home, an inquest has heard.

Natalie Lewis-Hoyle, 28, died at her home in Heybridge, Essex, on December 15. An inquest into her death was opened and adjourned in Chelmsford yesterday.

Essex Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said Miss Lewis-Hoyle was found dead in a bedroom by her mother, Miriam Lewis.

She said a post-mortem examination gave the medical cause of death as compression of the neck.

MP Mr Hoyle, who is also Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, said last week that he was “truly devastated” by the death of his daughter.

Her mother urged anyone with information about her sudden death to get in touch with Essex Police.