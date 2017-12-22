Musicians invited to perform at this year’s Croston Fest

Preparations are under way for a village’s three day music festival.

More than 40 acts will perform at the annual Croston Fest 2018 from February 23 to 25.

Music will be taking place in the Black Horse; Croston Community Centre; Croston Old School; Croston Sports Club; Crown; Grapes; Lord Nelson; St Michaels & Methodist Church and Wheatsheaf.

Organisers say there will be “everything from Abba to a Ukulele band”, including a gospel choir and a full brass band. Wristbands will be on sale for access to all venues at £5 each. The event is free to under 18s and all proceeds from wristband sales will go to Derian House Children’s Hospice. Band line ups for each venue will be given nearer the time and wristbands will be on sale in the new year.

Any band or singer who would like to play at the festival can email Stu on crostonfest@gmail.com