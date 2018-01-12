New dance production has eerie echoes of the Twilight Zone

A eerie and atmospheric new dance work created by an internationally renowned choreographer is heading to the Fylde coast in March.

Point of Echoes, which has been commissioned by the Rural Touring Dance Initiative, is a collaboration between choreographer Ben Wright and musician and writer Stuart Warwick.

The mysterious piece, which has already won acclaimed from critics, has been described as blending the tones of a Wes Anderson movie with the eerie dread of The Twilight Zone.

It is being performed at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall on Friday March 9 as part of an initiative to offer dance performances at UK venues which may not normally get to stage such events.

The work will play to small venues and village halls this year.

The year is 1978 and, isolated from the mainland, Eric Valentine and Bernard Humphries have been stationed at Echo Point lighthouse, somewhere off the coast of England.

The unlikely strangers have just begun to lay down foundations for this odd working relationship when the uncanny occurs.

This unusual new work is being brought to the stage by ben Wright’s own innovative dance company, bgroup.

The performance is to be held at the Marine Hall’s Waterfront bar.

Tickets cost £10 but concessions for students are available. Visit www.wyretheatres.co.uk