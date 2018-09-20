New defibrillator in Cuerden Residential Park in memory of resident

A woman has paid tribute to her late husband by fund-raising for a defibrillator in their residential site.

After Margerry Bradley’s husband of 14 years John died in May, aged 82, following a heart attack, she began raising money for a defibrillator to be installed at Campbells Cuerden Residential Park, in Clayton-le-Woods, where they lived.

Margerry, 76, had lost her first husband Geoff to cancer and as she knew about how little she could have done for Geoff, she was determined John’s legacy would be about what could be done for future families.

Heartbeat mascot

After asking for donations, Margerry had enough funds for the defibrillator and together with her friend John Thompson, Margerry contacted Preston charity Heartbeat, who gave advice and helped install the vital piece of equipment.

Margerry said: “John will be sat up above, looking down on us with a smile on his face, knowing that due to the unerring generosity and selflessness of friends and family, we, as a community have come together and can now prevent the tragic loss of yet another loved one. We hope it will never be used, but if it is, we will always be grateful to everyone concerned.”

Michael Campbell, owner of the park, said: “Once Margerry had approached us and told us of her intention we were fully behind what has proven to be an extremely worthwhile venture, it just goes to show how a small group of determined people can band together and help the wider community.”